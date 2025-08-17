Olave (ankle) is suited up and participating in pre-game warmups ahead of Sunday's preseason opener against the Jaguars, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Olave has been dealing with an ankle injury and was sidelined for the Saints' preseason opener against the Chargers. He'll join Alvin Kamara and Rashid Shaheed in warmups, but it's far from a guarantee that Olave sees the field Sunday, and even if he does he would likely be limited to one or two offensive series. The Saints' depth wideouts should see the bulk of the workload Sunday, including Brandin Cooks, Cedrick Wilson, Mason Tipton and Kevin Austin.