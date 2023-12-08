Olave (illness) is dealing with the flu, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Olave missed a second straight practice Friday after being added to the injury report Thursday. Players typically don't miss games due to illnesses, but seasonal flu can do the trick due to the extent of fatigue and muscle/joint pain that often accompany it. Multiple missed games would be surprising, but for now it seems Olave is in genuine danger of sitting out Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.