Olave missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

There was no sign of trouble in a 26-14 loss to the Bears on Sunday, with Olave scoring his second and third TDs of the season while playing 84 percent of snaps on offense. He was listed with a hip injury last week, but returned to full participation Thursday after being limited just once. It's unclear at this point if Olave is in serious danger of missing Sunday's game against the Buccaneers or more so being held out to avoid aggravating a minor issue. A return to practice Thursday would hint at the latter.