Olave was sidelined for practice Thursday due to an illness, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

After sustaining a concussion in the Saints' Week 12 loss to the Falcons, Olave was able to quickly clear the five-step protocol and suited up in this past Sunday's loss to the Lions, logging a 61 percent snap share while finishing with five catches for 119 yards on eight targets. Olave wasn't included on the Saints' initial Week 14 injury report, and while he seems to have avoided any setbacks in his recovery from the concussion following his return to action this past weekend, he's now apparently under the weather. Assuming Olave is able to get back on the practice field Friday, he should be cleared to play Sunday against the Panthers while serving as the No. 1 option in the passing game for either Derek Carr (concussion/rib/shoulder) or Jameis Winston.