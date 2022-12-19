Olave had three receptions (on four targets) for 53 yards during Sunday's 21-18 victory over Atlanta.

Olave logged one his more pedestrian stat lines of the season, as he matched his season low for receptions in a game. However, the rookie wideout still tied Rashid Shaheed for the Saints' second-most targets behind tight end Juwan Johnson (six). Olave also posted at least one reception of 20 or more yards for the ninth time in 13 games this season. The No. 1 wideout should continue to serve a prominent role in New Orleans' limited passing offense against Cleveland in Week 16.