Olave gathered in five of nine targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 38-27 win versus the Colts.

Olave didn't pop off the stat sheet in this season-best scoring performance for the Saints' offense. The 2022 first-round pick paced the team in targets for the third week in a row, as he's accumulated 34 targets over this span. However, Olave has only accumulated 199 receiving yards over that span, as he and quarterback Derek Carr have continually struggled to connect on deep passes over the last few weeks. The 23-year-old wideout's consistency in the short-to-intermediate passing game provides a solid floor for his fantasy production, but, with just one touchdown on 44 receptions this season, he'll likely need to start reeling in more deep balls in order to hit his ceiling in fantasy. Otherwise, Olave and 30-year-old wideout Michael Thomas will likely continue to cut into one another's fantasy production moving forward.