Olave secured all three targets for 41 yards and brought in a two-point conversion pass in the Saints' 27-26 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The rookie played a clear second fiddle to veterans Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas on the afternoon, but Olave still found a way to make a modest mark and did have a key two-point grab early in the fourth quarter to bring the Saints within eight points at the time. Given his talent and rookie status, there's plenty of reason to believe his role will grow substantially in short order. Olave's next opportunity to build up his numbers comes in a tough Week 2 home matchup against the Buccaneers next Sunday.