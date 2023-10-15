Olave compiled seven receptions (on 10 targets) for 96 yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to Houston.

After totaling just 11 targets over the previous two contests, Olave logged double-digit targets for the fourth time in six games this season. Three other Saints pass catchers logged eight targets, as quarterback Derek Carr was forced to throw a season-high 50 passing attempts. But, Olave was just one of two Saints receivers to accumulate over 50 receiving yards alongside fellow wideout Rashid Shaheed, who logged two receptions for 85 yards as well as the team's lone touchdown reception. Meanwhile, Olave made up most of his yards in the short and intermediate areas of the field, as all but one of his receptions went for between 10 to 24 yards. Expect Olave and Michael Thomas (eight targets) to continue serving as the clear-cut top two receivers for New Orleans this season.