Olave didn't suit up for the Saints' three-game preseason slate.

Olave missed time at the end of the offseason program due to a blood clot, and while he opened training camp as a full participant and agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $132 million on July 30, he exited three different practices for various reasons in August. Nevertheless, he appears to be entering the season in good health and ready to build upon a career-best 2025 regular season in which he posted a 100-1,163-9 line on 155 targets in 16 games.