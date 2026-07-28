Saints' Chris Olave: No restrictions for camp

Saints GM Mickey Loomis said Tuesday that Olave (illness) has no restrictions for training camp and is a full-go, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Olave had been limited all offseason while managing the blood clot issue that forced him to miss the end of the 2025 regular season, but he's all clear for the start of training camp. Loomis also said the 2022 second-round pick is "enthusiastic" while reporting for camp despite his current lack of a long-term contract, Terrell reports. Olave previously stated that he hoped to finalize an extension with New Orleans prior to opening of training camp. Rookie first-round pick Jordyn Tyson (undisclosed) has also been fully cleared for camp after passing his conditioning test, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.