In the wake of Olave's arrest Monday for reckless operation of a motor vehicle, his standing with the Saints seemingly hasn't changed. Derek Carr told John DeShazier of the team's official site Wednesday that Olave was "great" at practice, and the quarterback is "excited to see what he does these last 10 games." Through the first seven weeks of the season, Olave has two 100-yard outings to his credit and has gathered in 39 of 68 targets for 471 yards and one touchdown. He'll aim to build upon that stat line Sunday against a Colts defense that has given up the 12th-most catches (89) to opposing wide receivers in seven games in 2023.