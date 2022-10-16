Olave (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Since sustaining a concussion when his helmet hit the turf on a touchdown grab last Sunday versus the Seahawks, Olave made noticeable progress through league protocols, logging limited and full sessions to cap Week 6 prep. Still, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported late Saturday that Olave wasn't expected to suit up this weekend. Now that the rookie first-rounder's status is confirmed, Olave will join Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) on the sideline, leaving Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Keith Kirkwood, Rashid Shaheed and Kevin White to man wide receiver for the Saints.