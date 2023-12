Olave (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

New Orleans didn't practice Monday, but Olave wouldn't have been available if the team took the practice field. He didn't practice in any capacity before sitting out this past Sunday's 24-6 win over the Giants, and Olave doesn't have much additional recovery time for his ankle before Thursday's pivotal matchup with the Rams.