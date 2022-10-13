Olave (concussion) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Olave didn't join his teammates in drills Wednesday, officially going down as a DNP, but Underhill reported after the session that the rookie wide receiver was in the third stage of the protocol for head injuries. With Thursday's development, Olave has taken another step in his recovery, taking part in football-specific exercise during the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, according to Underhill. Olave will have a chance to bump to full Friday, but even if he doesn't he at least has put himself in a position to miss no time due to the concussion that he suffered this past Sunday versus the Seahawks.