Olave (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Prior to being inactive this past Saturday in Cleveland due to a hamstring issue, Olave was held out of all drills last week, so his return Wednesday is a step in the right direction as the Saints prepare for Sunday's game at Philadelphia. He'll aim to increase his activity level in the coming days, with Friday's practice report indicating whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Week 17 action.

More News