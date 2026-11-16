Olave caught three of four targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Panthers.

The game wound up being Jordyn Tyson's breakout performance, as the rookie WR hauled in 11 of 13 targets for 80 yards, but that didn't leave much volume left over for Olave, or any other Saint. With Tyler Shough struggling, it's unclear whether the passing game can keep more than one pass catcher fantasy-relevant at a time. Olave sports a 59-774-2 line on 87 targets through nine games, and he'll look to bounce back in a Week 11 tilt against the Bears.