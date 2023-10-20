Olave secured seven of 15 targets for 57 yards in the Saints' 31-24 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday night.

Olave's target tally led the Saints on the night and served as a season high. The second-year wideout has now logged double-digit targets on five occasions in seven games, but some occasional chemistry issues with Derek Carr has prevented Olave from fully capitalizing. The speedster was particularly inefficient with his opportunities Thursday night, but he did manage a second straight seven-catch effort and will face a more palatable matchup in a Week 8 road date against the Colts secondary on Sunday, Oct. 29.