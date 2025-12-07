Olave (back) is active for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.

For the second week in a row, Olave took a questionable tag into game day, but he'll once again be able to play though the back issue after turning in limited practices Thursday and Friday. Olave didn't appear to be operating with any restrictions during last week's loss to the Dolphins, finishing with four catches for 47 yards on seven targets while notching his fifth touchdown catch of the season.