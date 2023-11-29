Olave (concussion) took part in individual drills at Wednesday's practice, Brooke Kirkhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Olave departed this past Sunday's loss in Atlanta with a concussion, but prior to the injury he was running roughshod through the Falcons defense to the tune of seven catches (on nine targets) for 114 yards, the latter of which marked a season high. Wednesday's injury report will reveal how much work Olave was able to handle.