Olave (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Baltimore, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

When Olave went down as a limited participant at Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury, his early exit was deemed precautionary, according to Underhill. Olave remained limited Friday and thus will enter the weekend as a question mark for the Saints' Week 2 offense. In a Week 1 loss at Detroit, Olave served as Tyler Shough's top pass catcher to the tune of 10 catches for 182 yards on 13 targets.