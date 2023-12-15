Olave (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints held Olave out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle injury, and coach Dennis Allen said Friday that the wide receiver's availability for Week 15 will go "right to the wire" ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Olave has either surpassed 100 receiving yards or recorded a touchdown in the past five games, so his status is key for New Orleans offense.