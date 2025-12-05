Olave (back) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Saints team reporter Erin Summers reports.

Olave's practice participation has been capped by a back injury, which also had him listed as questionable for this past Sunday's game against the Dolphins. He managed to play through it against Miami and caught four of seven targets for 47 yards and a touchdown. If he gets the green light to play against the Buccaneers, Olave will likely continue to function as the focal point of New Orleans' passing game, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 115 targets this season.