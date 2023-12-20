Olave (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game at the Rams, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

On Wednesday, coach Dennis Allen relayed that Olave is "good to go" for Week 16, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. Olave wasn't able to practice at all last week before he was deemed inactive for this past Sunday's game against the Saints, but his ability to log a limited walkthrough Tuesday and a full version one day later paved the way for him to be available this week. He'll thus be facing the Rams' 21st-ranked pass defense (226.1 yards per game) Thursday.