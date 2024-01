Olave (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Olave now will play a third straight game since missing Week 15 with an ankle injury. He lit up the Rams for 129 yards the following game but then slumped to 3-26-0 (six targets) Week 17 in a 23-13 win over Tampa Bay. Olave was a full practice participant Friday and shouldn't have any limitations Sunday as the Saints battle for a playoff spot.