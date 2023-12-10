Olave is still under the weather but is expected to suit up for Sunday's Week 14 game against Carolina, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It remains to be seen if the illness will impact Olave's snap count or ability to perform to his usual standard Sunday, but he's likely to give it a go against the Panthers. The wideout has been dealing with the flu and was not able to practice Thursday or Friday, resulting in him entering the weekend with a questionable tag. Olave will be looking for targets from Derek Carr on Sunday, as the quarterback was able to clear concussion protocol and gain clearance to play Week 14 after exiting early during last weeks' loss to the Lions.