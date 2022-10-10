Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Olave remains in concussion protocols but felt better following Sunday's win over the Seahawks, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Olave suffered a concussion after hitting his head on the turf while being tackled during his third-quarter touchdown. In the absence of Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), the rookie finished the contest with four receptions on six targets for 54 yards and the lone score. However, Olave and Deonte Harty (foot) both left the game, leaving Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith and Keith Kirkwood as the Saints' top healthy wideouts the rest of the way. Wednesday's practice report will give a better indication on which of New Orleans' pass catchers will be available for Week 6 against the Bengals.