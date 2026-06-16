Saints' Chris Olave: Remains limited at minicamp

Saints head coach Kellen Moore said Monday that Olave (illness) will remain limited at mandatory minicamp, as he was during voluntary OTAs, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Olave is practicing Monday but not participating in team drills, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. The star wide receiver is continuing his recovery from treatment for a blood clot in January, for which he missed Week 18 of the 2025 season. Moore said there are "no issues" with Olave's recovery progress and that the team is simply avoiding any risks of contact during drills. Rookie first-round pick Jordyn Tyson (undisclosed) also remains limited at mandatory minicamp, but it doesn't appear that New Orleans has serious concerns about the status of either player for the start of training camp.