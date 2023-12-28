Olave (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Olave sat out Week 15 due to an ankle injury, but after logging a limited walkthrough last Tuesday and a full walkthrough one day later, he was cleared to play last Thursday at the Rams. He proceeded to earn 75 percent of the offensive snaps en route to his third 100-yard game in his last four appearances. During this hot streak, he's compiled a 25-384-1 line on 35 targets. Having said that, Olave may enter this weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest at Tampa Bay if he's unable to log an uncapped session Friday.