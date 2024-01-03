Olave (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Since sitting out Week 15 due to an ankle injury, Olave has had mixed results on game days, going for 9-123-0 on 13 targets Week 16 at the Rams and 3-26-0 on six targets this past Sunday in Tampa Bay. His practice restrictions this week likely are precautionary, but his status nonetheless should be monitored to ensure he'll be out there Sunday against the Falcons, who he took for seven catches (on nine targets) for 119 yards back in Week 12.