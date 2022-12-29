Olave (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.
With back-to-back capped sessions under his belt to begin Week 17 prep, Olave is in a better spot than a week ago, when he didn't practice at all before he was sidelined this past Saturday at Cleveland with a hamstring issue. It remains to be seen if he'll enter this weekend with a designation for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, something that will become known once the Saints release their final injury report of the week Friday.
