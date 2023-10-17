Olave (toe) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The Saints are proceeding carefully with Olave while he manages a toe injury on a short week, but so long as he's able to take some practice reps again Wednesday, he should be in good shape to play Thursday against the Jaguars. Olave is coming off a strong showing in the Saints' Week 6 loss to the Texans this past Sunday, when he logged a season-high 87 percent snap share while finishing with seven catches for 96 yards on 10 targets.