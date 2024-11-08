Interim coach Darren Rizzi said Friday that Olave (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Falcons, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Rizzi also added that a stint on injured reserve is "on the table" for Olave as the wide receiver meets with specialists to determine the best course of action after suffering a concussion this past Sunday at Carolina that resulted in a visit to the hospital. The Saints have a Week 12 bye on the schedule, so it likely would behoove them to make an IR decision this week with the four-game caveat in mind. With Cedrick Wilson (shoulder) also ruled out for Week 10, Mason Tipton, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jermaine Jackson are the healthy wide receivers on the Saints' active roster.