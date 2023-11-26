Olave sustained a concussion in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Falcons and has been ruled out for the rest of the contest, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Olave was on his way to a big day before departing with the concussion, as he racked up seven catches for 114 yards on nine targets. With Michael Thomas (knee) having been placed on injured reserve prior to the contest and Rashid Shaheed (thigh) uncertain to return to the game, the Saints are left with A.T. Perry, Lynn Bowden and Keith Kirkwood as their healthy receivers. Olave will now work to clear the five-step concussion protocol ahead of the Saints' Week 13 game against the Lions on Dec. 3.