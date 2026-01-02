Olave (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Olave came ever so close to playing 17 regular-season games for the first time in his career, missing out after a blood clot was discovered in his lung earlier this week. The issue reportedly was detected early, with the expectation that he'll be fine after treatment. Olave finishes 2025 with career highs in numerous categories, including targets (156), catches (100), receiving yards (1,163) and touchdowns (nine). He'll likely be a second/third-round fantasy pick in 2026, following a strong finish to 2025 for both Olave and QB Tyler Shough.