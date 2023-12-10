Olave gathered in four of five targets for 28 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 28-6 win versus the Panthers.

Olave entered the weekend with an illness that had been afflicting since Thursday, and he seemingly played at less than 100 percent Sunday. The same can be said for quarterback Derek Carr, who noted afterward the he's "up to three rib fractures" through Week 14, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. With Rashid Shaheed (thigh) and Taysom Hill (hand/foot) inactive, Olave matched running back Alvin Kamara for the team lead in targets with five, and the wideout turned one of them into his fourth TD of the campaign. Unfortunately for Olave, his streak with at least eight targets per game was snapped at seven. He'll now set his sights on the Giants' 20th-ranked pass defense next Sunday.