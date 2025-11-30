Olave gathered in four of seven targets for 47 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 21-17 defeat to the Dolphins.

Olave suited up after dealing with back spasms that left him questionable to play Week 13. The wideout finished third on the Saints in targets, as Devaughn logged eight targets while tight end Juwan Johnson led the team with nine. Olave still scored his second touchdown in the last three games, connecting with rookie QB Tyler Shough for the second time since he became the Saints' starter Week 9. Despite the Saints' quarterback struggles, Olave's consistency and WR1 usage make him a no-brainer starting option for fantasy purposes. The Saints will be next in action versus the Buccaneers in Week 14.