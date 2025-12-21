Olave caught 10 of 16 targets for 148 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 29-6 win over the Jets.

Olave caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Shough in the third quarter and a 38-yard touchdown pass from Taysom Hill in the fourth quarter. New Orleans' No. 1 receiver set season highs in targets and receiving yards as the Saints extended their winning streak to three games. Olave has scored five touchdowns in his last six games while showing promising chemistry with Shough heading into another favorable matchup in Week 17 against the Titans.