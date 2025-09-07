Olave caught seven of 13 targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Cardinals.

The oft-injured wideout went to sidelines early in the game with what was reported to be a chest injury, but Olave quickly returned and wound up leading the Saints in targets, although tight end Juwan Johnson surpassed him in catches and yards. New Orleans' passing game under new coach Kellen Moore could be a boon to all the team's top pass-catchers, as Spencer Rattler attempted a career-high 46 passes despite the game that the score remained fairly close the whole way. Olave will look to stay on the field and continue building chemistry with Rattler in a Week 2 home clash against the 49ers.