Olave is in line to once again serve as the focal point of New Orleans' passing attack after the team added just one wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Bub Means at No. 170 overall.

Olave is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career. The 2022 first-round pick has provided much-needed juice to an otherwise stale Saints offense. In fact, he's the only receiver to put up more than 720 yards in either of the past two seasons, as the team relied largely on aging veterans like Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry to buoy the passing game. New Orleans then moved on from both players this offseason by cutting Thomas in March and letting Landry walk in free agency. Meanwhile, the team went cheap with its additions at the position, signing free agents Cedrick Wilson and Equanimeous St. Brown and waiting until the fifth round to draft Means. As a result, the Saints will more than likely enter the 2024 season with three pass-catchers who have recorded more than 500 yards in a single season - Olave, No.2 wide receiver Rashid Shaheed and tight end Juwan Johnson. 2023 sixth-round pick A.T. Perry will likely round out this receiving room, which Olave should clearly lead once again in 2024.