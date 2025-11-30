Olave, who is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against Miami due to a back injury, is expected to play, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Olave's back issue held him to to an LP/DNP/LP practice progression this week. He was deemed questionable on Friday's final injury report, but after traveling with the Saints to Miami, he seems to be in line to suit up. Olave has continued to be productive this season despite inconsistent play from New Orleans' quarterbacks, as he's put together a 69-734-4 line through 11 games.