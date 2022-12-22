Olave (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Browns, Terrin Waack of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

New Orleans will have to get by without two of its starting receivers in Week 16, as neither Olave nor Jarvis Landry (ankle) will be available after both weren't able to practice Friday in any fashion. With the star rookie sidelined and the veteran slot man sitting out, the Saints are left with Rashid Shaheed, Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway as their likely starting receiver trio.