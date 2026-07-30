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Saints' Chris Olave: Signing four-year extension

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Olave is signing a four-year extension worth up to $132 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Previously scheduled to play out 2026 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, Olave unsurprisingly opted for the security of a long-term deal. He's coming off a career year, though he had a health scare at the end of the season when a blood clot was discovered in his lung. He wasn't able to do team drills at the offseason program while taking medication, but he got the go-ahead at the start of training camp and figures to take the field soon. Olave's absence from Wednesday's practice reportedly was due to the contract negotiations, not any issue with his health.

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