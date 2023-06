Olave (Achilles) didn't practice Thursday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football, coach Dennis Allen suggested that Olave's injury is nothing to worry about, while indicating the wideout is dealing with some minor Achilles inflammation. With that in mind, we'd expect that Olave -- who was spotted Thursday with tape on his right ankle -- should be past the issue by the time training camp rolls around.