Olave (ankle) brought in nine of 13 targets for 123 yards in the Saints' 30-22 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He also caught a two-point conversion pass.

The star wideout was able to make a conspicuous return from a one-game absence, leading the Saints in receptions, receiving yards and targets. Olave came out of the gate hot, as he was on the receiving end of Derek Carr's first three passes of the night and parlayed the trio of targets into 36 yards. The second-year pro has now exceeded the 100-yard mark in three of the past four games, and he'll undoubtedly play a large role again when New Orleans visits the Buccaneers for a key Week 17 road matchup on New Year's Eve.