Olave brought in five of seven targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints' 26-14 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Olave tied with Juwan Johnson for the team lead in receptions while also setting the pace in receiving yards on the afternoon. The 2022 first-round pick connected with Spencer Rattler for touchdown catches of 21 and 14 yards in the second and third quarter, respectively, and he added a game-long 57-yard reception earlier in the drive that he capped off with his first scoring grab. Olave has been Rattler's most trusted target by far over the first seven games of the season, and the star wideout will head into next Sunday's Week 8 home matchup against the Buccaneers with a robust 44-440-3 line on 71 targets.