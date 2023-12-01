Olave (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Lions, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Considering he suffered a concussion this past Sunday in Atlanta, Olave understandably had practice restrictions Wednesday and Thursday, but a full showing Friday seemingly has him on course to be available this weekend. Still, his questionable designation indicates he has yet to get through the protocol for head injuries, which coach Dennis Allen confirmed when he told Paras on Friday that "there's a chance that he could clear it." The only obstacle now is an evaluation with an independent neurologist, with a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on tap Sunday.