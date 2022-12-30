Olave (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Philadelphia, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
One week removed from not practicing before the Saints ruled him out for Week 16 action at Cleveland, Olave was able to muster three limited sessions this Wednesday through Friday as he continues to work through a hamstring issue. With a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, his status will become known before the early slate of games. If New Orleans includes Olave on its inactive list, the team will rely on Rashid Shaheed, Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway and Kirk Merritt at wide receiver.