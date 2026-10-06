Olave secured eight of 12 targets for 116 yards in the Saints' 45-24 loss to the Falcons on Monday night.

Olave was in the customary position of leading the Saints in receptions, receiving yards and targets, putting together his third 100-yard effort, including his second straight, of 2026. Olave also extended his season-opening streak of games with double-digit targets to four, and although Jeff Nowak of WWLAM-FM reports the talented receiver took a hit to the knee on New Orleans' final drive and went to the sideline, he never entered the medical tent. Assuming Olave is no worse for wear, he'll once again be slated for a prominent role in a Week 5 home matchup against the Vikings on Sunday.