Olave recorded three receptions on five targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Steelers.

For the first time since Week 4, Olave faced legitimate target competition due to the return of Jarvis Landry (groin). As a result, Olave earned his fewest targets since Week 1, also turning in his lowest yardage total of the campaign. Olave should have the potential to regain volume moving forward, but the state of the Saints' offense limits his potential to produce consistently.