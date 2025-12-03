Olave (back) didn't practice Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Olave was able to play this past Sunday at Miami after dealing with a back injury last week. Coach Kellen Moore said that the issue flared up for Olave after that contest, and the fourth-year pro now will have two more chances this week to mix into drills before the Saints potentially tag him with a designation for a second straight week. Despite the health concern, Olave was able to log an 87 percent snap share Week 13 on his way to four catches (on seven targets) for 47 yards and one touchdown.